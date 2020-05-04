|
INWOOD Elizabeth Tone (Roslin)
Peacefully, on April 23, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, after losing the battle to COVID 19. Elizabeth, aged 59, loving mum to Claire, mother-in-law to John, nana to Josh and friend to many. Elizabeth was an inspiration and will be greatly missed. A private family burial will take place due to current circumstances. The family will announce when a memorial is able to take place and would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 4, 2020