TURNBULL Elizabeth (Fountainbridge / Rosyth)
Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, July 7 2020. Elizabeth (Bette), aged 82 years, dearly loved wife of Adam, loving mum of Graham and Philip, gran of Kyle, Dale and Alice. Also, a dear mother-in-law to Elaine. Funeral service will take place on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Co-op Funeral Home, 23 Dewar Street, Dunfermline at 12.30 pm, interment thereafter at Mortonhall Cemetery at 2 pm. Due to current restriction only family members may attend.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 14, 2020