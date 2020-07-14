Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth TURNBULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth TURNBULL

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth TURNBULL Notice
TURNBULL Elizabeth (Fountainbridge / Rosyth)
Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, July 7 2020. Elizabeth (Bette), aged 82 years, dearly loved wife of Adam, loving mum of Graham and Philip, gran of Kyle, Dale and Alice. Also, a dear mother-in-law to Elaine. Funeral service will take place on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Co-op Funeral Home, 23 Dewar Street, Dunfermline at 12.30 pm, interment thereafter at Mortonhall Cemetery at 2 pm. Due to current restriction only family members may attend.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -