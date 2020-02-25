|
DUFF Ella (nee Calder) (Inch / Southside)
Ella's family would like to thank relatives and friends for their kindness and support following the sad loss of their loving mum and nana. Special thanks to Rev. John Combe for his lovely service at Mortonhall Crematorium. We would also like to thank Scotmid Funeral Service for the highest level of dignity, care and professionalism. A very special thank you to all the angels from Ward 205 Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for their wonderful care of our mum. The collection in aid of the British Heart Foundation raised £500. Our mum and nana was dearly loved and will be missed so much.
