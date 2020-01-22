|
DUFF Ella (Isabell)
(nee Calder) (Inch / Southside)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on January 17, 2020, in her 92nd year, surrounded by her family. Ella, beloved and loving wife of the late Danny, beautiful and adored mum of Olwen, Elaine, David and Neil, treasured nana of her seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, caring and loving mother-in-law, sister and auntie. Funeral service, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family Flowers only please, a retiral collection will be offered in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 22, 2020