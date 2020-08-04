Home

DUNCAN Ellen (Ella) Guthrie "Our Lella" (Stenhouse)
Peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Ella, beloved wife of the late George (Dod), cherished and loving mother to Carol, precious granny to Leanne and Kari, adoring great-granny Lella to Wee Evie, loving "auntie" to all her nieces and nephews, Matriarch to the entire family, wonderful friend of Isobel and the late Norma and kind and loving friend and neighbour.
We will all miss her so very much.
Funeral on Friday, August 7, is private, due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 4, 2020
