|
|
|
PRESTON Ellen
(nee Gilhooley) (Loanhead)
Peacefully, at Alchera House Korumburra Vic, Australia, on March 17, 2020, aged 91 years. Late of Loanhead, Scotland. Dearly loved wife Hugh (Dec), loved mother of Robert (Dec), loved mother of Frank, Michael, Jacqueline and David, who where with her when she passed, loved mother-in-law of Andrena, Kerstin, Pam, Marc and Kim and loved Granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rest in peace.
Together again with Hugh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 20, 2020