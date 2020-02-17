Home

Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
13:30
Currie Cemetery
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
14:00
St Mungo's Church
Balerno
View Map
Ellen Semark SANDILANDS Notice
SANDILANDS Ellen Semark (nee Napier) (Balerno)
On February 10, 2020, in the loving care of Home Care of Edinburgh and the medical staff of the NHS. Ellen, beloved wife of Peter and the late Frank, loving mother of Valerie, Pamela and Avril, dear grandmother, great-grandmother and sister to Tommy. Former cook supervisor at Dean Park Primary School. Burial on Wednesday, February 19, in Currie Cemetery, at 1.30 pm, followed by a service at St Mungo's Church, Balerno, at 2 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020
