Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Shirley WILSON

Notice Condolences

Ellen Shirley WILSON Notice
WILSON Ellen Shirley (Clermiston)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, with family by her side, on April 29, 2020, aged 83, Ellen, wife of the late Leslie Ridland Wilson. Much loved mother of Fiona and Alison, mother-in-law to Derek and Murray, Nan to Lauren, Adele and Rowan, and sister to Tommy, Marjory and the late Malcolm. Previously of United Wire and Maitland Bowling Club. Family funeral. Donations, if desired, via Ellen's Just Giving page to Crohn's & Colitis UK. Rest in peace.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -