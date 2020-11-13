|
FRASER Elsie (nee Wemyss) (Ardgay / Currie)
Peacefully, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh on November, 8, 2020.
Elsie, beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum to Morag, Heather, Kirsteen, Alistair and the late Shone, much loved gran, great-gran and sister. Elsie will be laid to rest on Thursday, November 19, at Currie Cemetery. Funeral service private due to current circumstances, however, if you wanted to pay your respects the funeral cortege will be leaving the house at 10.45 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2020