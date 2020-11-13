Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie FRASER

Notice Condolences

Elsie FRASER Notice
FRASER Elsie (nee Wemyss) (Ardgay / Currie)
Peacefully, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh on November, 8, 2020.
Elsie, beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum to Morag, Heather, Kirsteen, Alistair and the late Shone, much loved gran, great-gran and sister. Elsie will be laid to rest on Thursday, November 19, at Currie Cemetery. Funeral service private due to current circumstances, however, if you wanted to pay your respects the funeral cortege will be leaving the house at 10.45 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -