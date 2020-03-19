|
RIDDELL Emma Aird (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Braeside House Care Home. Emma, beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mum of Brian and Linda, much loved mother-in-law of Karen and David, devoted grandma to Kirsty, Nicola, Nicholas, Brodie and Sophie, auntie to the family and great friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, April 2, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome, however, given current circumstances please do not feel obliged to attend.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 19, 2020