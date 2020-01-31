Home

QUINN Enda Joseph (South Queensferry)
Died suddenly, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Much loved husband and best friend of Suzanne and loving father of Chloe and Callum. He will be deeply missed by all, including his mother Mary, siblings John, Darragh, Anthony, Brian and Deirdre along with all his nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Queensferry Parish Church, on Wednesday, February 5, at 10.30 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made at the door after the service in aid of Richmond's Hope.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 31, 2020
