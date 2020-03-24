Home

STRATHDEE Errol (Lower Granton Road / Leith) Peacefully and with dignity, on March 17, 2020, at Victoria Manor Nursing Home, Errol, ex Merchant Navy, loving father to Linda and Shirley and a good friend to many. A great character from Leith, who will be sadly missed. A funeral service, will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, April 3, at 2.30 pm. Due to regulations at this time, only 25 people are permitted to attend, please contact Linda to confirm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 24, 2020
