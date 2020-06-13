|
DOUGLAS Ethel, B.L. (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Strachan House Care Home, on Friday, June 5, 2020. Beloved sister of Evelyn and much loved aunt to Ruth, Robin and Julian and their families. Retired Assistant Secretary (Legal Education) of the Law Society of Scotland and Elder of Greenside Parish Church for 50 years. A private cremation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 12.30 pm. The funeral may be viewed live online by visiting www.obitus.com, Username - Deje6545 and Password - 260239.
A Memorial Thanksgiving Service will be held at a future date. Family flowers only, but a donation may be sent, if desired, to Christian Aid.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 13, 2020