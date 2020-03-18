|
|
|
LEGGET Ethel Macaulay (Hill) (Chesser)
Andrew and family, wish to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards received to mark the loss of Ethel. Heartfelt thanks to Rev Moira McDonald for a lovely service, Emma, Pamela and staff at Co-op Funeralcare and also the Marriott Hotel for catering the funeral tea. Thanks to all who attended the service at Warriston Crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2020