Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel LEGGET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel LEGGET

Notice

Ethel LEGGET Notice
LEGGET Ethel Macaulay (Hill) (Chesser)
Andrew and family, wish to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards received to mark the loss of Ethel. Heartfelt thanks to Rev Moira McDonald for a lovely service, Emma, Pamela and staff at Co-op Funeralcare and also the Marriott Hotel for catering the funeral tea. Thanks to all who attended the service at Warriston Crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -