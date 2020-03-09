Home

Ethel Macaulay (Hill) LEGGET

Ethel Macaulay (Hill) LEGGET Notice
LEGGET Ethel Macaulay (Hill) (Chesser)
Ethel, passed away peacefully, at home, on February 28, 2020. Cherished wife of Andrew, much loved mum to Graham, Maureen, Yvonne, Pauline and the late Elaine, mother-in-law to Davy, Derek and Ian, devoted grandma to Lauren, Ronny, Brogan and Mitchell and doting great-grandma to Cameron and Findlay. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, March 11, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 9, 2020
