It is with great sadness that our much loved mum passed away, peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, September 11, 2020. Loving wife to the late Fred, mum to Philip, Ian and Colin, mother-in-law to Marjorie, Lesley and Tracey, grandmother to Danielle, Claire, Craig, Sarah, Emily and Douglas and great-grandmother to Eva, Blair and Koah. Family flowers only. Funeral private due to current circumstances.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 22, 2020
