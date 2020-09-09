|
|
|
DUNN Euphemia (Effie / Faye) Aitchison (nee Fairbairn) (Kelso / Musselburgh)
Peacefully, at Haddington Care Home, with her daughters by her side, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Formerly of Jenners (Ortak).
Loving wife of the late Hiram and loving mother to Hiram, Keith, Linda, Fiona and Gavin, loved mother-in-law. Adored grandmother and great-grandmother (Granny Geffie) to the younger generation. Family flowers only, please. Due to restrictions, the funeral will be private in the Borders.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 9, 2020