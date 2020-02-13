Home

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
13:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
BUCHANAN Evelyn (nee Macpherson) (Meadowbank)
Suddenly, at home, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Evelyn Mary, beloved wife of the late George, dear sister of Ian, devoted sister-in-law and loving aunt, who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, February 18, at 1.30 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made to St Columba's Hospice, if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 13, 2020
