|
|
|
McLELLAND
Fiona (Peebles)
Billy and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent bereavement, also to the staff at Hay Lodge Hospital, Borders General Hospital and The Margaret Kerr Unit for the outstanding care given to Fiona. Special thanks also to William Purves Funeral Directors, John Nichol for his comforting service and to all who attended Mortonhall Crematorium. Grateful thanks to all who gave so generously by way of donations for Cancer Research and The Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2020