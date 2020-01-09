|
FAIRGRIEVE Flora (Tranent)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Flora, a loving mum to William and Carol and a cherished grandma to Nicola and Sarah. Flora will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A service will take place at Co-op Funeral Parlour, Tranent, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 10 am and thereafter at Tranent Cemetery for 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are invited. A collection in memory of Flora will be taken for the Macmillan Nurses Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 9, 2020