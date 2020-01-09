Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Flora FAIRGRIEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora FAIRGRIEVE

Notice Condolences

Flora FAIRGRIEVE Notice
FAIRGRIEVE Flora (Tranent)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Flora, a loving mum to William and Carol and a cherished grandma to Nicola and Sarah. Flora will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A service will take place at Co-op Funeral Parlour, Tranent, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 10 am and thereafter at Tranent Cemetery for 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are invited. A collection in memory of Flora will be taken for the Macmillan Nurses Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -