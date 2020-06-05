Home

JACKSON Frances (Corstorphine)
On Sunday, May 31, 2020, after a short illness. Frances passed away peacefully, at home, with the comfort of John and Suzanne by her side. Frances was a caring wife to John, loving mum to Stuart and Suzanne, a wonderful grandma to Luke, Skye, Kyle, Cara and Isla and a loving sister to Marna. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends who knew her. Donations can be given in memory of Frances to Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 5, 2020
