|
|
|
GARVIE Francis David (Corstorphine / Baberton Mains)
Suddenly, at home, on February 15, 2020. Dave, aged 75 years, formerly with the Scottish Office, loving father of Susan, Pauline and Louise, proud grandad to Rosie, Alex, Harry, Ben and Finn, husband of Maureen for many years and brother of Maurice and the late Marlene. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 4, at 1 pm. All family and friends are welcome.
He will be sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 26, 2020