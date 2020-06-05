|
|
|
HOLLIGAN Francis (Broughty Ferry)
Moira and the family of the late Francis (Frank) would like to sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for the lovely flowers, cards, letters, calls and messages of sympathy after their recent sad loss. Thank you to the Very Rev. Kevin Canon Golden for his attention and the lovely service he conducted, to David and staff of James Ashton and Son for the sensitive handling and guidance in these difficult times, to the GPs, community nursing team and care workers for all of their care. God bless you all.
A remembrance Mass will be held when possible, details of which will be shared in due course.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 5, 2020