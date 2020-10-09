|
|
|
INGLIS Francis John (Dalkeith)
Francis John Inglis (Jack) of Eskbank, Dalkeith, in his 95th year, passed away peacefully, at Midlothian Community Hospital. He is survived by his wife of
65 years, Cathy, his children Stuart, Jacqueline, Brian and Karen, his grandchildren Garry, Lauren, Jonathan, Michael, Fiona and Jennifer and his great-grandchildren Alice and Adam and son-in-law John and daughters-in-law Lesley and Allyson.
Born in Kirkcowan, Wigtownshire,
Jack moved to Dalkeith following RAF service in WW2. Long time owner of John Inglis Car Sales. Loved and missed by everyone. Private funeral service, due to Covid.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2020