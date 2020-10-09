Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis INGLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis INGLIS

Notice Condolences

Francis INGLIS Notice
INGLIS Francis John (Dalkeith)
Francis John Inglis (Jack) of Eskbank, Dalkeith, in his 95th year, passed away peacefully, at Midlothian Community Hospital. He is survived by his wife of
65 years, Cathy, his children Stuart, Jacqueline, Brian and Karen, his grandchildren Garry, Lauren, Jonathan, Michael, Fiona and Jennifer and his great-grandchildren Alice and Adam and son-in-law John and daughters-in-law Lesley and Allyson.
Born in Kirkcowan, Wigtownshire,
Jack moved to Dalkeith following RAF service in WW2. Long time owner of John Inglis Car Sales. Loved and missed by everyone. Private funeral service, due to Covid.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -