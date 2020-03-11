Home

Francis Lawrence ALLAN

Francis Lawrence ALLAN Notice
ALLAN Francis Lawrence (Gilmerton)
After watching his beloved team Hearts at Tynecastle, Frank, ended up in the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh and unfortunately passed away, on March 7, 2020, aged 83. Loving husband to Marion, much loved dad of Carol, Gill, Raymond and Jeff, devoted grandad to Monica, Maxine, Melissa, Amy, Adam, Ross and Murray, best great-grandad to Harper, father-in-law to Paul, Stevie and Lynn and brother-in-law to Ann, Andrew and Agnes, he also had a great relationship with David, Stuart and Shane. He was a very popular gentleman and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will be at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, March 17, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2020
