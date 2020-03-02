|
|
|
NOWACKI
Francis (Frank)
Edinburgh)
Frank (former Architect), died peacefully at home, on Monday, February 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after losing his brave battle
against MND. A loving husband to Lesley, loving father to Simon,
father-in-law to Kulminder and stepfather to Chris and Jenny, devoted
grandfather to Lochan, Jasmine, Sophia and Arianna, much loved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle to his family. Funeral service to be held at
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, March 6, at 4 pm. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 2, 2020