

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
16:00
Warriston Crematorium
Edinburgh
NOWACKI Francis (Frank) Edinburgh) Frank (former Architect), died peacefully at home, on Monday, February 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after losing his brave battle against MND. A loving husband to Lesley, loving father to Simon, father-in-law to Kulminder and stepfather to Chris and Jenny, devoted grandfather to Lochan, Jasmine, Sophia and Arianna, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, March 6, at 4 pm. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 2, 2020
