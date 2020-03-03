|
HUGHES Frank (Longstone)
Peacefully, at Cairdean House Care Home in Colinton, on February 22, 2020, Frank beloved husband of the late Grace, much loved dad of Steven, Graeme and Kevin, dearly loved father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad of the family. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, March 11, at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 3, 2020