|
|
|
TAIT Frank Formerly of Post Office, Edinburgh and British Telecom, Edinburgh & Bournemouth.
Suddenly and peacefully at The Royal Bournemouth Hospital on Tuesday 5th May 2020, aged 69 years.
Loving son of the late Elizabeth and George Tait of Broughton Road, Edinburgh. Father to Graham and Colin and stepfather to Dean. Beloved husband of Paula and brother to Margaret, Julia, Christine, John, Gerry and Mike.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday 1st June 2020 at 11.00am. at The Christchurch Ceremony Hall for immediate family only due to current restrictions.
All enquiries to Tapper Funeral Service Tel : 01202 673164
Published in Edinburgh News on May 28, 2020