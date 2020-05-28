Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tapper Funeral Service
32-34 Parkstone Road
Poole, Dorset BH15 2PG
01202 673164
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Tait
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Tait

Notice Condolences

Frank Tait Notice
TAIT Frank Formerly of Post Office, Edinburgh and British Telecom, Edinburgh & Bournemouth.
Suddenly and peacefully at The Royal Bournemouth Hospital on Tuesday 5th May 2020, aged 69 years.
Loving son of the late Elizabeth and George Tait of Broughton Road, Edinburgh. Father to Graham and Colin and stepfather to Dean. Beloved husband of Paula and brother to Margaret, Julia, Christine, John, Gerry and Mike.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday 1st June 2020 at 11.00am. at The Christchurch Ceremony Hall for immediate family only due to current restrictions.
All enquiries to Tapper Funeral Service Tel : 01202 673164
Published in Edinburgh News on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -