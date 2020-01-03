|
McLEOD Frederick (Fred) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice, after a long illness, on December 25, 2019, Fred, aged 80 years, much loved husband of the late Sandra, loving father to Angela, Graham and Caroline, brother to Fiona and granddad to Laura, Sophie, Chloe, Danny, Roxane, Hayley and Lewis. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Friday, January 10, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Marie Curie.
