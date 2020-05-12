|
STEVENS Geoff (Murieston, Livingston)
Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on May 4, 2020, Geoff, aged 72 years, eldest son of the late Geoff and Olive Stevens (nee Bainbridge), beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Kinnear), loving dad to Mark and Alan, proud grandad to Rachel, Eilidh and Emma, dear brother to Dave, close companion to Christine and a dear uncle and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Geoff will be laid to rest at the Eastern Cemetery, on May 22, 2020, at 12.30 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 12, 2020