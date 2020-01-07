|
ARCHIBALD George (Dod) (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, with his family beside him, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on December 25, 2019, aged 75 years. Dod, beloved husband of Ann, much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main chapel, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. No ties to be worn please, at Dod's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020