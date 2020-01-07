Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George ARCHIBALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George (Dod) ARCHIBALD

Notice Condolences

George (Dod) ARCHIBALD Notice
ARCHIBALD George (Dod) (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, with his family beside him, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on December 25, 2019, aged 75 years. Dod, beloved husband of Ann, much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main chapel, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. No ties to be worn please, at Dod's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -