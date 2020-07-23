|
|
|
Archibald George (Musselburgh)
George died peacefully, at home, on July 20, 2020, in his 93rd year, with his daughters by his side. Beloved husband of Anne, loving dad to Susan, Alison and Janet, father-in-law to Malcolm and Graham, loving grandpa to Julie, Fiona, Kirsty, John, Heather, Calum and Caitlin, GG George to Ada, Campbell and Connall. Unfortunately, George's wish to have his body donated to Edinburgh University is not possible due to current restrictions surrounding Covid-19, therefore a private cremation will take place.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 23, 2020