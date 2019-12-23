|
|
|
BALLANTYNE George (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, passed away at home, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. George, beloved husband of the late Margaret, brother to Alexander, loving dad to Margaret, Anne, Scott and Carole-ann, father-in-law to Kenny, Craig and Mhairi, loving grandad to Craig, Dean, Lee, Jasmine and Jess and great-grandad to Chloe and Max. Funeral service At Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, December 30, at 2 pm, to which all are invited. Gone from our sight, but forever in our hearts. Family flowers only please. Donations to Marie Curie if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 23, 2019