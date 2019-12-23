Home

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium
Lorimer Chapel
George BALLANTYNE

George BALLANTYNE Notice
BALLANTYNE George (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, passed away at home, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. George, beloved husband of the late Margaret, brother to Alexander, loving dad to Margaret, Anne, Scott and Carole-ann, father-in-law to Kenny, Craig and Mhairi, loving grandad to Craig, Dean, Lee, Jasmine and Jess and great-grandad to Chloe and Max. Funeral service At Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, December 30, at 2 pm, to which all are invited. Gone from our sight, but forever in our hearts. Family flowers only please. Donations to Marie Curie if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 23, 2019
