More Obituaries for George BENNETT
George BENNETT

George BENNETT Notice
BENNETT George (Danderhall)
Peacefully, on October 8, 2020, at Erskine Care Home, aged 86, George, loving husband to Shelagh, loving father of Jacqueline and Kim, grandad of Bejan and Katie and brother to Chrissie. A private funeral service will take place due to current restrictions. The cortege will leave from 56 Campview,Danderhall, at approximately 10.40 am, on Friday, October 23, for anyone wishing to pay their respects. George, greatly missed by all the family x.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 19, 2020
