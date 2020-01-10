|
CLARK George (Tranent)
Peacefully passed in his sleep, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Roodlands Hospital , George, loving son to the late Jack and Jean. A cherished brother, uncle and friend . A service will take place at St Martin of Tours RC, Church, Tranent , on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10 am and thereafter at Tranent Cemetery, for 11 am .
A collection in memory of George will be taken for the Oak Tree Ward at Roodlands . Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 10, 2020