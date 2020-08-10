Home

CLARK George (Dod) (Midlothian / East Lothian)
Peacefully, with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, aged 88 years. George, beloved husband of the late Helen (Nisbet), much loved dad to Tracy, proud grandad of Murray, loving brother and uncle to the family. For anyone wishing to pay their respects to George, the cortege will leave from his house at 12.30 pm, on Thursday, August 13, before making its way to Cockpen Cemetery, for a private service.
Already missed so much by so many.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 10, 2020
