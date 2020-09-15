Home

DINGWALL George (Edinburgh/Sutherland)
16/11/1939 - 05/09/2020
George, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, aged 80 years. Born in Spinningdale, Sutherland. Long time resident of Edinburgh. Beloved husband of the late Christine Dingwall, father of Keith and Douglas, grandfather to Evie, Cara and Emma. Cherished son of the late George and Dinah, a dear brother and much loved by the extended family and friends. Private family funeral will be held at
1 pm, Friday, September 18, at the Dean Cemetery Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 15, 2020
