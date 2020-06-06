Home

FRASER George (Musselburgh)
George died peacefully, at home, on May 29,2020. Retired Chemistry Teacher at Liberton High School. Beloved husband of Jean, loved and loving dad of Eileen, Dawn, Iain and Caroline, grandpa and great-grandpa of Andrew, Alison, Peter, David, Sarah, Anna, Calum, Euan, Emmy and Maxwell. Funeral at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, June 11, at 12 noon. Invite only. No flowers please. Donations, if desired to Prostate Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2020
