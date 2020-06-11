|
GLADSTONE George (Jer) (Ormiston / Tranent)
Peacefully, after a long illness, Jer, loving husband of Moria, a cherished dad to Roslynn and John. Devoted grandad of Paul, Emma, Claire, Kendra and Narrissa. Jer will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The hearse will be leaving from 11 Caponhall Court, at 10.50 am, on Tuesday, June 16, so friends and family can pay there respect, due to the restrictions the funeral will be private at the cemetery .
Published in Edinburgh News on June 11, 2020