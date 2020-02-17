Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
15:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
George Livingstone BEATTIE

George Livingstone BEATTIE
BEATTIE George Livingstone (Mountcastle / Newhaven)
Peacefully, at Finlay House, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. George, beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Gail and Frank and loving grandad to his five granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, February 21, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however a retiral collection will be held.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020
