Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
13:45
Kirkliston Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George McCONNACHIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George McCONNACHIE

Notice Condolences

George McCONNACHIE Notice
McCONNACHIE
George (Kirkliston)
Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on February 23, 2020. George, beloved husband of Joan, much loved dad of Karen, Elizabeth, Kirsteen and George. Brother of Gordon and a loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service, to which all are welcome, will be held at Kirkliston Parish Church, on Thursday, March 5, at 1.45 pm, thereafter to Kirkliston Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection for South Queensferry Care in the Community and Chest, Heart and Stroke, Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -