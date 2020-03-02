|
McCONNACHIE
George (Kirkliston)
Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on February 23, 2020. George, beloved husband of Joan, much loved dad of Karen, Elizabeth, Kirsteen and George. Brother of Gordon and a loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service, to which all are welcome, will be held at Kirkliston Parish Church, on Thursday, March 5, at 1.45 pm, thereafter to Kirkliston Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection for South Queensferry Care in the Community and Chest, Heart and Stroke, Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 2, 2020