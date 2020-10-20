Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George MUNRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George MUNRO

Notice Condolences

George MUNRO Notice
MUNRO George John (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, in the loving care of Marie Curie, Edinburgh, after a short illness, fought with great courage and dignity, on October 15, 2020, George, beloved husband of the late Theresa, adored father of Danny, Gillian, the late George Jr and the late Rennie. Much loved papa of Kirsty, Mhairi, Nicholas, Robbie and Cal. Great-grandad of Steven, Conor, Jude, Alfie and Ellie and father-in-law to Carol, Colin, Jane and the late Lynda. A great friend to many in the community and will be sadly missed by the extended family. Due to current restrictions the funeral is private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -