MUNRO George John (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, in the loving care of Marie Curie, Edinburgh, after a short illness, fought with great courage and dignity, on October 15, 2020, George, beloved husband of the late Theresa, adored father of Danny, Gillian, the late George Jr and the late Rennie. Much loved papa of Kirsty, Mhairi, Nicholas, Robbie and Cal. Great-grandad of Steven, Conor, Jude, Alfie and Ellie and father-in-law to Carol, Colin, Jane and the late Lynda. A great friend to many in the community and will be sadly missed by the extended family. Due to current restrictions the funeral is private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 20, 2020