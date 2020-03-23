Home

PATERSON George (Dalkeith)
Passed away peacefully, but suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, aged 91, George, beloved husband of Monica, father to David and Steven, father-in-law to Julie and Lesley, much loved grandad to Emma, Vikki, Daniel, Abbie and Niamh, great-grandad to Connor and Luke and cherished friend to many. Will be very sorely missed. A small immediate family service will be held with a larger memorial to be conducted at a later date owing to the present circumstances.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 23, 2020
