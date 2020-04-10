Home

RAEBURN George (Dode) (Pilton)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Friday, April 3, 2020, George, passed away with his daughter Teresa and son-in-law Kevin, by his side at their home in Portobello, where he loved to visit. George a much loved son, dad, brother, husband, grandad, great-grandad, uncle, cousin, father-in-law, brother-in-law and a dear friend to many, he will be sadly missed. Unfortunately due to the current circumstances the funeral service will be private.
Family flowers only, please.
Sleep peacefully dad. x
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 10, 2020
