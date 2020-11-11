|
|
|
REID George Alexander (Inverurie /Corby /
South Queensferry)
Peacefully, in his sleep on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, a day after his 94th birthday, at St Michael's Hospital, Linlithgow. Loving husband of Eileen (deceased) and father to Joyce (deceased), Michael, John (deceased), Colin, Raymond and Carole. A grandfather and
great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all his family. Cremation on Monday, November 16, private due current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 11, 2020