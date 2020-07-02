Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
12:00
Warriston Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for George SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George SMITH

Notice Condolences

George SMITH Notice
Smith George (Edinburgh)
George, beloved husband, dad, grumps and brother, died on Monday, June 22, 2020. A private family Requiem Mass will be held in the Sacred Heart RC Church, this will be followed by a funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, July 3, at 12 noon. Due to current restrictions, there is limited seating within the chapel, if you would like to attend, you can socially distance in the crematorium car park. Pease wear bright colours. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -