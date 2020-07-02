|
Smith George (Edinburgh)
George, beloved husband, dad, grumps and brother, died on Monday, June 22, 2020. A private family Requiem Mass will be held in the Sacred Heart RC Church, this will be followed by a funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, July 3, at 12 noon. Due to current restrictions, there is limited seating within the chapel, if you would like to attend, you can socially distance in the crematorium car park. Pease wear bright colours. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 2, 2020