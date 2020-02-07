Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George MACKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Wallace MACKIE

Notice Condolences

George Wallace MACKIE Notice
MACKIE George Wallace (Bonnyrigg /
formerly Dunfermline)
Suddenly, after a short illness, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, George, dearly beloved husband to the late Ellen, loving dad to Caroline, James, Nicola, John, Elspeth and Dougie, proud grandad to Hannah, Lewis and Millie the dog. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, February 14, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, in aid of Cancer Research on retiral of service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -