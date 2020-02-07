|
MACKIE George Wallace (Bonnyrigg /
formerly Dunfermline)
Suddenly, after a short illness, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, George, dearly beloved husband to the late Ellen, loving dad to Caroline, James, Nicola, John, Elspeth and Dougie, proud grandad to Hannah, Lewis and Millie the dog. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, February 14, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, in aid of Cancer Research on retiral of service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 7, 2020