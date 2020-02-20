|
KEOGH Georgina (Jean) (nee Alexander) (Leith / Lochend)
Peacefully, at Victoria Manor Nursing Home, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, aged 89 years, Jean, beloved wife of the late John, loving mum to Bill, John and Mike, cherished mum-in-law, granny and great-granny, treasured friend and neighbour. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, February 27, at 1 pm, to which all are warmly invited to attend. Family flowers only please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2020