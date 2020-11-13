Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina WILSON

Notice Condolences

Georgina WILSON Notice
Wilson Georgina (Gina) (Dalkeith)
On November 1, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, Gina, beloved daughter of the late Catherine Wilson and cherished sister and auntie. Dear friend to the staff at Primrose Lodge and St Joseph's Services. Thoughts are with family and friends who are unable to attend in the present circumstances. Funeral will be held at Prestongrange Church and then Prestonpans Cemetery, on Monday, November 16. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects outside the cemetery at 10.45 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -