Wilson Georgina (Gina) (Dalkeith)
On November 1, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, Gina, beloved daughter of the late Catherine Wilson and cherished sister and auntie. Dear friend to the staff at Primrose Lodge and St Joseph's Services. Thoughts are with family and friends who are unable to attend in the present circumstances. Funeral will be held at Prestongrange Church and then Prestonpans Cemetery, on Monday, November 16. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects outside the cemetery at 10.45 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2020